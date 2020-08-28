Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Shares of FB traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.22. 30,173,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

