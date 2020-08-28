Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 79.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.1% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 91,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.3% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 125,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 56,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

USB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. 5,600,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,816. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

