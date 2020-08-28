Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 134 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,094,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,178. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

