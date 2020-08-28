Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 186 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,969. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

