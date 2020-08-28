Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 2,536 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after buying an additional 6,704,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.