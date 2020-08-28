Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 738 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,016,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,326,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

