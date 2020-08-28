Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 9,293,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,809,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

