Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Cfra lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

ADP stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.