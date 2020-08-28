Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.67.

CGJTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cargojet from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $141.28.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

