Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) were up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 641,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 834,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $351.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

