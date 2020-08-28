CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 435,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,036 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 1,306,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

