CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1,725.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in CDK Global by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,836 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 76.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after acquiring an additional 766,636 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,147,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 3,830.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 503,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 490,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after buying an additional 489,417 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $46.64. 426,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

