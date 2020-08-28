Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 1,051,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 908,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

