Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.00. 560,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,314,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.28 and a quick ratio of 19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 1,035.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,152.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $126,778 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

