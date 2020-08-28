CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Up 5.6%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 5,620,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 4,390,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
