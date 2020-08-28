CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Up 5.6%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 5,620,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 4,390,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CEMIG by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CEMIG by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 865,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CEMIG by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,653,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

