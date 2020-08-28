CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.86. 585,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 748,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s previous — dividend of $0.02.
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.
