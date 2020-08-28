CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.86. 585,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 748,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 42.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

