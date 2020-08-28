Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,636,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,503,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $834.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $116,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 91,626 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $645,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

