Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $3.02. Ceres Global shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 1,470 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.19.

Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

