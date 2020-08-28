ChainX One Day Volume Hits $3.43 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $8.17 or 0.00070941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market cap of $53.05 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00131906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.01654387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00199782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00158501 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 6,494,850 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

