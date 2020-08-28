ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $8.16 on Top Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. ChainX has a total market cap of $52.91 million and $3.01 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.16 or 0.00071837 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.01632909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00204730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00156799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,482,050 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

