Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Trimmed by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 429,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,286,901. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.