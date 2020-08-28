Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,105,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,991,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 212,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $615.50. 28,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,729. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $621.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

