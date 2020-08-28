Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,305. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

