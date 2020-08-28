Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Up 8.3%

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $30.79. 3,138,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,751,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

