Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $138,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,156,428 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHGG traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $72.96. 2,352,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,288.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.