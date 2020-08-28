Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.54. Chenavari Toro Income Fund shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,337 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a €0.14 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 24.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

