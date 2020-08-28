Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,080,604. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

