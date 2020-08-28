Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $20.78 on Friday. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. TheStreet downgraded Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

