China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 2,160,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,870,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 6.35% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

