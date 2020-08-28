China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 2,160,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,870,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)
China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.