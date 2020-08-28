Chromia Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $23.39 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 476,691,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,742,273 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

