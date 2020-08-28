Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 335,923 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Suncor Energy worth $48,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $481,072,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after buying an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,348,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $274,780,000 after buying an additional 773,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,851,000 after buying an additional 1,377,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

SU traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,473,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,741. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

