Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $16.11 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,978 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

