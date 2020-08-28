Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CGI worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CGI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,711,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,208,000 after buying an additional 1,747,917 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,781,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,251,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,919,000 after buying an additional 404,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CGI by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 394,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CGI by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after buying an additional 387,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,382. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.48.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

