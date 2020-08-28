Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $69.94 Million Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 253,907 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines comprises approximately 3.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tc Pipelines worth $69,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 94.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $47.50. 969,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,851. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

