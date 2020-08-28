Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Manulife Financial worth $43,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.