Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,062 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Colliers International Group worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,449,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,776,000 after purchasing an additional 541,191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $22,323,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $16,921,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 634.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 347,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 299,794 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $21,578,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.62. 67,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.