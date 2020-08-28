Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,061 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.71. 7,346,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,593,785. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day moving average of $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $216.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,365 shares of company stock worth $14,223,951. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

