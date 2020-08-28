Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,646 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 156,705 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 2.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $59,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 794.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,714,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,236,000 after buying an additional 1,523,099 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $59,437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,395,000 after buying an additional 1,259,084 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,407,000 after buying an additional 1,110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6,000.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 783,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after buying an additional 770,941 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,723. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

