Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,639 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Credicorp worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $130.00. 260,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,462. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.