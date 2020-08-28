Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,517 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,517 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,074 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,965,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,844,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,929 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.44. 5,653,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,054,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.