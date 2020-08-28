Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada comprises about 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $36,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.18. 562,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a PEG ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.42.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.