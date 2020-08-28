Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Cimetrix Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CMXX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.90. Cimetrix shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 22 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

About Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX)

Cimetrix Incorporated, a software company, provides products and services to precision equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers connectivity products, including CIMConnect, a software toolkit that offers libraries, sample applications, testing tools, and GEM manual templates for developing and deploying communication interfaces on manufacturing equipment; SECSConnect, a software product for sending and receiving SECS-II messages; TESTConnect, a software product for testing, emulating, and characterizing SECS/GEM interfaces; and CIM300, a toolkit that provides complement of modules to implement connectivity standards.

