Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Trading Up 6.4%

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 4,891,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,654,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIDM shares. Benchmark started coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.