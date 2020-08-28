Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 308.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 4,407,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,606. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

