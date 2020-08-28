CKW Financial Group Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,649,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,519,152. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

