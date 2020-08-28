CKW Financial Group Buys 150 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

