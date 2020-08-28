CKW Financial Group Buys 400 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $83,599,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,380,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,417,000 after acquiring an additional 357,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,942,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXO traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,527. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

