CKW Financial Group Buys 500 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 52,861,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,621,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

