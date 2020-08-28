CKW Financial Group Buys Shares of 5,000 Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,073,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,398,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,324,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 6,289,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,530. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

