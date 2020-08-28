CKW Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CKW Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.22. 30,173,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

